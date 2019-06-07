Price slashed to sell suburban Calgary home

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max House of Real Estate

180 Skyview Point Rd., NE, Calgary

Asking price: $449,999

Selling price: $434,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $3,010 (2018)

Days on the market: 85

Listing agents: Jesse Davies and Yen Thai, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery The interior decor fuses classic and contemporary elements. Re/Max House of Real Estate

In the small community of Skyview Ranch near Calgary International Airport late last year, there were several competing homes for sale, so the sellers of this 2½-storey house decided to test the waters with a list price of $465,000.

The feedback wasn’t good, with many visitors looking for a finished basement suite, rather than this home’s bonus space on the third floor. But a drop in the asking price to $449,999 eventually swayed one party to put a proposal in writing in February.

“When the listing was overpriced at the beginning, we had three showings. And when we adjusted the price, we had a total of 24 showings and got it sold,” agent Yen Thai said.

“This emphasized how important it is to price it along with the market.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Re/Max House of Real Estate

This 1,955-square-foot house was built in 2012 on a 30-foot-by-111-foot lot with a double garage facing a laneway.

The interior decor fuses classic and contemporary elements, such as nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors in the open living and dining areas, as well as stainless steel appliances and granite-topped counters and a centre island in the kitchen.

The 537-square-foot basement provides another entertaining area, an extra bedroom and one out of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Hardwood floors run through the open living and dining area. Re/Max House of Real Estate

“This is a 2½-storey property, which offers a lot more square footage – it has four bedrooms plus a bonus room – in this price point, so that’s what made it more unique,” Ms. Thai said.

“It’s on a quiet street, so there’s not much traffic going through ... and behind it is a playground, so it’s in a good location.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.