Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Royal LePage Solutions

13 Aspen Glen, No. 169, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $1,448,550 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $1,448,550 (March, 2022)

Taxes: $4,314 (2021)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Drew Betts and Brad Hawker, Royal LePage Solutions

The action

The home’s magnificent views were the undisputed main draw.Royal LePage Solutions

This three-storey house at the Silvertip Resort in Canmore outside Banff National Park was put up for sale at an asking price of $1,448,550 in late March. Within a week, 15 buyers explored the property, many of whom were seeking a weekend retreat or future retirement spot. One bidder came forward offering full price.

“It’s a special property and a special location,” said agent Drew Betts.

“Our market – and across Canada – has been incredibly active and challenging for buyers, so we’re seeing shorter times on market, such as this, from zero to two weeks tending to be the norm.”

What they got

The home has three gas fireplaces.Royal LePage Solutions

Part of a master-planned townhouse community begun in 1998, this unit is semi-detached and has 1,999 square feet of living space.

The front foyer has direct access to the double garage and a staircase to the main living room and its north-facing balcony. The combined kitchen and dining area opens to a south-facing balcony.

The top floor has two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and ensuite bathrooms. The primary bedroom also includes one of three gas fireplaces.

The lower levels has a recreation area and guest bedrooms, all with heated floors.

Monthly condominium fees are $550.

The agent’s take

The combined kitchen and dining area opens to a south-facing balcony.Royal LePage Solutions

“The majority of the units in the complex are these larger ones,” Mr. Betts said.

The best feature “is the amount of light in there and vaulted ceilings, so you were able to capture views on both sides.”

The home’s magnificent views were the undisputed main draw. “You have both the south-facing, Three Sisters views, along with facing the Silvertip golf course on the other side,” Mr. Betts said.

“It actually backs onto the tee boxes on the number one hole.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.