Special to The Globe and Mail

CIR Realty

220 12 Ave. SE, No. 2101, Calgary

Asking price: $409,900 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $393,500 (July, 2022)

Taxes: $2,581 (2021)

Days on the market: 39

Listing agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

The bedroom has a great view of Calgary's Husky Tower.CIR Realty

This two-bedroom suite on the 21st floor of a high-rise south of downtown Calgary had its first offer fall apart. A couple of weeks later a new buyer negotiated a $16,400 markdown and clinched the deal in July.

“There were a couple other units in the building, but ours was a little superior because of its height in the complex, which created better views,” said agent Joel Gwillim.

“We were asking a bit more [money], so it was a bit tougher because there were lower priced comparable units, but we ended up selling quicker than the majority of them.”

What they got

The condo unit is 828 square feet and has a balcony that faces west.CIR Realty

This 828-square-foot unit has the benefit of a balcony and walls of windows facing west in the bedrooms and open living and dining area.

There are granite kitchen countertops, two-toned cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances. The largest bedroom has a walk-through closet and one of two full bathrooms.

Parking and a storage locker complete the package.

Monthly fees are $592. Recreation facilities, shops and a supermarket are on the lower levels.

The agent’s take

The kitchen features granite countertops, two-toned cabinetry and stainless-steel appliances.CIR Realty

“Based on square footage, it’s a little bit larger than other units in there,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“And with the design and allocation of windows in the living room, the mountain views and Calgary Tower views were pretty nice.”

The 13-year-old building also houses an upscale gym with inventory sold off by a shuttered business nearby. “They got all state-of-the-art equipment put into their amenity room, which is really special,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“It’s pretty much like having a $100- or $200-gym membership there just by having that equipment on site that’s free to use by owners.”