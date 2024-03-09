Open this photo in gallery: Realty 2000 Inc.

2330 Fish Creek Blvd. SW, No. 2168, Calgary

Asking price: $1.15-million (May, 2023)

Selling price: $1.1-million (November, 2023)

Taxes: $4,560 (2022)

Days on the market: 181

Listing agent: Ellen Lapierre, Realty 2000 Inc.; Buyer’s agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen features an island, stainless steel appliances, and access to a patio and pathways into the park.Realty 2000 Inc.

The action

A retiree client of agent Kamil Lalji toured various condominium suites and detached bungalows over six months, in areas as far afield as towns bordering Banff National Park to downtown Calgary. In the end, the only property that fit the bill was this ground-floor unit in a resort-like community near Fish Creek Provincial Park on the city’s outskirts. It helped that the asking price on the property had just been reduced to $1.1-million from $1.15-million.

“At that price point, you can buy a house” Mr. Lalji said. “So the value proposition really has to be there for someone who specifically wants all those amenities.

“This is one of the coolest condo buildings I have ever seen in Calgary. They have an on-site pool, gym, workshop, crafts room, wine-making cellar, movie theatre, bowling alley and a whole bunch of other miscellaneous amenities.”

Open this photo in gallery: This corner unit contains 1,709 square feet of living space with open living and dining areas.Realty 2000 Inc.

What they got

The building, Sanderson Ridge, is a relatively new timber-clad structure with more than 26,000 square feet of amenities and luxury suites designed for residents at least 40 years old.

This corner unit contains 1,709 square feet of living space with 9½-foot ceilings and open living and dining areas. The kitchen features an island, stainless steel appliances, and access to a patio and pathways into the park.

There’s a den and two bedrooms with walk-through closets to full-sized bathrooms.

The unit also has a powder room and laundry room. It comes with two storage lockers and two parking spots. Utility costs are bundled into monthly fees of $1,047.

Open this photo in gallery: There’s a den and two bedrooms with walk-through closets to full-sized bathrooms.Realty 2000 Inc.

The agent’s take

“It has a nice big patio with a gas line,” Mr. Lalji said. “And there’s direct access to Fish Creek Provincial Park, which was really nice.

“Because of its shape, the unit has three angles, so it has north-, northeast- and east-facing windows, and it was a very sizable unit. Not all units in that complex are that big.”