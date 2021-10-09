 Skip to main content
Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Rising building costs revive interest in infill home

Sydnia Yu
Edmonton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Excellence

12B Valleyview Cres., Edmonton

Asking price: $1.3-million (August, 2021)

Previous asking price: $1.4-million (April, 2021)

Selling price: $1,265,000 (September, 2021)

Taxes: $6,836 (2020)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agents: Clare Packer and Judy Clare-Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The action

Open this photo in gallery

There are 10-foot ceilings in the den, dining area and kitchen.

Re/Max Excellence

Just steps from parkland lining the North Saskatchewan River, this new infill home had steady interest from buyers when listed at $1.4-million this spring, but only one unsatisfactory offer.

“Competition amongst infill developers is fierce, so that’s driven prices down a little bit with excess supply, and it’s also made the price points pretty ruthless,” agent Clare Packer said.

Relisted in August with the price cut to $1.3-million, two bidders saw the value in buying a newly built home rather than starting a new construction amid rising materials costs.

“People did not want to build a house and pay five times the regular rate for lumber, et cetera,” Ms. Packer said.

“You could not build that house for what my client built it for, and that gave us a bit of an edge in attracting a buyer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The home comes with five bathrooms.

Re/Max Excellence

Infill builder Novesta Homes subdivided a lot to create two contemporary houses, one of which is this two-storey house with 2,554 square feet of living space and a three-car garage on a 35-foot-by-120-foot lot.

There are 10-foot ceilings in the den, dining area and kitchen. The living room has double-height ceilings, a fireplace, and a glass-lined staircase to the upper floors.

There are three bedrooms and a third-floor loft space with a wet bar and terrace. An extra bedroom and recreation area are in the lower level, along with one of the home’s five bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The living room has double-height ceilings, a fireplace, and a glass-lined staircase to the upper floors.

Re/Max Excellence

“My clients worked with an interior designer and decorator through the build process, so the finishes were spectacular,” Ms. Packer said.

“It’s got a two-storey living space open to the second storey, so you’ve got 18-[foot] or 20-foot ceilings, which gives it a grand, elegant feel.”

This home’s exterior surroundings are also sensational. “It’s really close to a scenic and famous boulevard in Edmonton that overlooks the River Valley,” said Ms. Packer.

