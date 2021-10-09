Rising building costs revive interest in infill home

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Excellence

12B Valleyview Cres., Edmonton

Asking price: $1.3-million (August, 2021)

Previous asking price: $1.4-million (April, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Selling price: $1,265,000 (September, 2021)

Taxes: $6,836 (2020)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agents: Clare Packer and Judy Clare-Packer, Re/Max Excellence

The action

Open this photo in gallery There are 10-foot ceilings in the den, dining area and kitchen. Re/Max Excellence

Just steps from parkland lining the North Saskatchewan River, this new infill home had steady interest from buyers when listed at $1.4-million this spring, but only one unsatisfactory offer.

“Competition amongst infill developers is fierce, so that’s driven prices down a little bit with excess supply, and it’s also made the price points pretty ruthless,” agent Clare Packer said.

Relisted in August with the price cut to $1.3-million, two bidders saw the value in buying a newly built home rather than starting a new construction amid rising materials costs.

Story continues below advertisement

“People did not want to build a house and pay five times the regular rate for lumber, et cetera,” Ms. Packer said.

“You could not build that house for what my client built it for, and that gave us a bit of an edge in attracting a buyer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home comes with five bathrooms. Re/Max Excellence

Infill builder Novesta Homes subdivided a lot to create two contemporary houses, one of which is this two-storey house with 2,554 square feet of living space and a three-car garage on a 35-foot-by-120-foot lot.

There are 10-foot ceilings in the den, dining area and kitchen. The living room has double-height ceilings, a fireplace, and a glass-lined staircase to the upper floors.

There are three bedrooms and a third-floor loft space with a wet bar and terrace. An extra bedroom and recreation area are in the lower level, along with one of the home’s five bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The living room has double-height ceilings, a fireplace, and a glass-lined staircase to the upper floors. Re/Max Excellence

“My clients worked with an interior designer and decorator through the build process, so the finishes were spectacular,” Ms. Packer said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s got a two-storey living space open to the second storey, so you’ve got 18-[foot] or 20-foot ceilings, which gives it a grand, elegant feel.”

This home’s exterior surroundings are also sensational. “It’s really close to a scenic and famous boulevard in Edmonton that overlooks the River Valley,” said Ms. Packer.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.