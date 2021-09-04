Risk-averse buyers find a seller with ‘wiggle room’ on price

Open this photo in gallery eXp Realty

1703 31 St. SW, Calgary

Asking price: $710,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $692,000 (May, 2021)

Previous selling price: $130,000 (November, 1996)

Taxes: $4,318 (2020)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Bob Hearn, eXp Realty

Buyers’ agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen was redone with a nine-foot-long island, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. eXp Realty

Agent Kamil Lalji’s clients told him to find an inner-city property that would hold its resale value. They walked away from their first choice because the seller wouldn’t budge on price but they found some wiggle room in negotiating for this 70-year-old bungalow on a 49-foot-by-120-foot lot.

“They just wanted something that would be pleasant to live in and where they would not lose money,” Mr. Lalji said.

“It has multi-family zoning, so eventually someone would come knock on the door and say they want to put up a fourplex there. So the land was actually worth significantly more than a lot of the properties I’d shown them. But the property itself was quite nice.”

What they got

The three-bedroom house has recently been improved with refinished hardwood floors on the main level and tile floors in all three bathrooms. An ensuite bathroom was also given a new barn door.

The eat-in kitchen was redone with a nine-foot-long island, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.

There are entertaining areas on both levels, with the one on the lower level having a wood burning stove.

Outside, there’s a stone patio, raised planters and a double garage that exits to a laneway.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery There are entertaining areas on both levels, with the one on the lower level having a wood burning stove. eXp Realty

“It’s on a good-sized lot with a west-facing backyard, and it’s a quiet street,” Mr. Lalji said.

“And then the kitchen was spectacular.”

The 1,481-square-foot house is also conveniently located. “It’s a five-minute drive to downtown and a five-minute walk to the CTrain station, so the location was really top notch,” Mr. Lalji said.

