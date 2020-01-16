Rival bidders boost sale of bungalow in Calgary’s Charleswood

Open this photo in gallery CIR Realty

3123 Conrad Cres. NW, Calgary

Asking price: $850,000

Selling price: $870,000

Taxes: $4,891 (2018)

Days on the market: five

Listing agent: Kelsey Jones, CIR Realty

The action

Walls of windows help bring the outdoors in.

Bungalows around Nose Hill Park were a sought-after commodity last year. As a result, the seller of this 56-year-old bungalow roped in two offers within 24 hours and signed off on a $870,000 deal a couple of days later.

“In Calgary, things typically, under $500,000, are moving well now,” agent Kelsey Jones said. “But this was a unicorn sale.

“Multiple offer [scenarios] are still happening, but not as often. And even when we do have multiple offers, a lot of the times it’s barely hitting list [price] or going over. So, to get that much over list [for this house] was pretty fun.”

What they got

The south-facing deck and patio can be accessed from two different levels of the home.

This 1,305-square-foot bungalow was built on rising ground and features a south-facing, cedar deck and multi-tiered patio accessible from rear entertaining areas on two levels. The main floor space also brings nature indoors with walls of windows and vaulted, cedar beamed ceilings, as well as a fireplace.

There are four bedrooms, including a pair in the 1,058-square-foot basement.

Recent updates include new oak hardwood floors, granite kitchen counters and European cabinetry. There’s a laundry room, a hot tub and a double garage on the 52-foot-by-110-foot lot.

The agent’s take

The home has 'breathtaking views' of a river valley, according to the listing agent.

“Conrad Crescent is a really beautiful part of the community of Charleswood and it has breathtaking views of the river valley,” Ms. Jones said.

“As you walk through the private courtyard into the home, you are welcomed by a large vestibule that provides the first glimpse of the breathtaking views and peaceful sounds of the Koi pond.”

“Since the 2012 purchase, the owners really pulled the aesthetic look of the property together while maintaining the character of the home,” Ms. Jones said.

