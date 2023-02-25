CIR Realty

274131 Range Rd. 282, Rocky View County, Alta.

Asking price: $899,900 (December, 2022)

Selling price: $875,000 (December, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $857,000 (May, 2022); $560,000 (June, 2011); $347,000 (December, 2005); $282,000 (November, 2002); $255,000 (May, 2001); $209,000 (February, 1998)

Taxes: $3,191 (2022)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agent: Natalie Berthiaume, CIR Realty

The action

The house has an updated kitchen with access to a wraparound deck and fenced-in dog run.CIR Realty

Demand for large, rural properties such as this three-bedroom house on a four-acre site picked up over the pandemic, said agent Natalie Berthiaume. Located about 10 kilometres east of Airdrie, and 35 kilometres northeast of Calgary, the property welcomed visitors for two weeks before a bid of $875,000 was accepted.

“Within a 10-kilometre radius around Airdrie, right now there are five properties under $2-million, so there’s very little inventory,” Ms. Berthiaume said. “And only one property is currently pending [sale] that is under $1-million.

“I expect we’ll continue to have low inventory for acreages surrounding Airdrie, so if somebody is looking, they need to be aware they’ll need to scoop it up quickly if they see something they like.”

What they got

This 27-year-old house has a bi-level design with 1,116 square feet of living space.CIR Realty

This 27-year-old house has a bi-level design with 1,116 square feet of living space, plus a finished basement and an attached double garage.

It has contemporary living and dining rooms, as well as an updated kitchen with access to a wraparound deck and fenced-in dog run.

A 46- by 42-foot commercial shop with a mezzanine was added in 2017.

The agent’s take

It has contemporary living and dining rooms, plus a finished basement and an attached double garage.CIR Realty

“What made this property extremely appealing was the proximity to Airdrie, the privacy afforded due to the trees, and the massive shop … that could allow small business owners to be able to run their business from home and also save on high rent costs,” Ms. Berthiaume said.

“On acreages, you’ll see some form of a shop, whether it’s a workshop or larger garage, but what made this one unique was the size of it and the fact it’s relatively new.”

“You could also have horses with four acres here, so that also appealed to families,” Ms. Berthiaume said.