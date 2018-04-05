Saturation of condo listings slows Bridgeland penthouse sale

Open this photo in gallery 655 Meredith Rd. NE., No. 301, Calgary.

655 MEREDITH RD. NE., NO. 301, CALGARY

Selling price: $209,500

Taxes: $1,537 (2017)

Story continues below advertisement

Days on the market: 66

Listing agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The Action: A few streets north of the Bow River, this corner penthouse with parking was twice reduced in price over two months last year. Once the number dropped below $215,000 in mid-November, a buyer submitted an acceptable offer.

“The area – and the market in general in the inner city – was quite over-saturated with condo listings, so it took a little longer [on the market] and a couple of little price reductions to move it,” agent Joel Gwillim said.

“It’s really affordable to get a two-bedroom unit at that price.”

Open this photo in gallery This corner unit sold after two price reductions.

What They Got: This apartment building was refurbished several decades ago with 10 condominium units. This 736-square-foot suite on the third floor encompasses an open den off the foyer and main living area by the balcony.

There is a closet with stacked laundry machines. The kitchen is outfitted with maple cabinetry and stainless steel back-splashes.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Agent’s Take: “There’s a quaint atmosphere to the building and area,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“And there’s not much for neighbours or noise if you’re on the top floor, and corner units are always nice for windows on each side as well.”

The absence of on-site recreational facilities also keeps monthly fees low at $439. “There are a lot of good amenities close by in the area,” Mr. Gwillim said.



