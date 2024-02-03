Open this photo in gallery: eXp Realty

223 Boulder Creek Bay S.E. Langdon, Alta.

Asking price: $725,000 (November, 2023)

Selling price: $725,000 (November, 2023)

Taxes: $2,891 (2023)

Days on the market: 14

Listing agents: Bryon Howard and Ben Archibald, eXp Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: In 2015, this two-storey house was outfitted with custom upgrades.eXp Realty

The market in suburban Langdon, about 35 kilometres east of Calgary, had been rather sleepy, so agent Ben Archibald was uncertain that the owners of this three-bedroom house would get a result that met their expectations. He was somewhat surprised when one of the first visitors through the door met the asking price, with a closing date in February.

“Out in Langdon, things weren’t moving quickly. We saw a couple of properties sold a bit lower. So we were a little concerned about that, but we ended up having a couple of showings, and one of them gave us a full asking price offer,” said Mr. Archibald.

“The buyer’s flexibility on possession date meant a lot to the sellers, considering they were trying to match the time frame for their new build, so that was really the bonus of this offer.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The living room boasts a ten-foot ceiling and gas fireplace.eXp Realty

In 2015, this two-storey house was outfitted with custom upgrades and a triple garage on a triangular, 0.2-acre lot.

Ceilings rise 10 feet above the den and kitchen, as well as the living room, which also has a gas fireplace, and the dining room, which has sliding doors to a rear deck and gated yard.

There are three bathrooms and a laundry room on the main floor. The basement is unfinished, with nine-foot ceilings.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The house backs onto a park and has a big backyard.eXp Realty

“Langdon is a nice, small community just east of Calgary, so you can get a lot of house for the price point,” said Mr. Archibald.

“It’s a little bit smaller than some other houses in the neighbourhood, but it was a beautiful property.

“It backed onto a park, and it’s a reverse pie [lot], so it had a big backyard.”