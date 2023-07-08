Open this photo in gallery: UrbanMeasure + Photography

40 Hunter St., N.W., Calgary

Asking price: $849,900 (March, 2023)

Selling price: $867,250 (March, 2023)

Taxes: $5,809 (2022)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The open concept kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.UrbanMeasure + Photography

This five-year-old house near Nose Hill Park was a hive of activity with more than a dozen prospective buyers taking private tours and twice that number attending an open house event. Before the end of the weekend, several offers rolled in, including one below the $849,900 list price and one $17,350 above it. The seller took the more generous offer.

“There was one house sold on a busier street in the area that we were waiting to finalize before we brought this one to market,” said agent Joel Gwillim. “That way there wouldn’t be much competition and ours would really stand out.

“Given the fact that this showed really well and it’s a detached home in a good inner-city area, I figured we would get multiple offers.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Nine-foot ceilings, pot lights and hardwood flooring enhance the living and dining areas.UrbanMeasure + Photography

This two-storey structure on a 30- by 100-foot lot has 1,920 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and an open concept kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

Nine-foot ceilings, pot lights and hardwood flooring enhance the living and dining areas. There is a double garage and a low-maintenance yard with artificial turf and a stone patio.

The basement was recently transformed to create a recreation area, guest bedroom and fourth bathroom.

Open this photo in gallery: The house was a hive of activity, with the sellers accepting a deal $17,350 above asking.UrbanMeasure + Photography

The agent’s take

“This was a developer’s personal property for a couple years, so he’d built it to a higher standard than you’d see for something of this age, like it had extended ceilings and nice specs in the kitchen,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“The [sellers] had finished the basement and spent time making sure all the products, colours and cosmetics matched the rest of the home, so that was added value.”