Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail

eXp Realty

252 Cedardale Place SW, Calgary

Asking price: $549,900 (July, 2022)

Selling price: $583,900 (July, 2022)

Taxes: $2,885 (2021)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The kitchen features a bay window.eXp Realty

The action

Agent Bryon Howard sized up this three-bedroom house in March and reckoned it might sell for as little as $574,900 or as much as $589,000. However, the seller decided to hold back the listing until July. By then, the plantings on the irregular-shaped, 10,462 square foot lot showed at their best. Six visitors placed offers hours after a busy open house.

“We chose to list it for at $550,000 because the market had softened,” Mr. Howard said. “We hoped we’d get multiple offers, but weren’t counting on it. But it went that way because it has a spectacular backyard.

“It’s one of the larger lots around in the city.”

The southwest-facing yard has a 750-square-foot deck.eXp Realty

What they got

This two-storey house was built in 1984 at the end of a cul-de-sac. It has 1,513 square feet of living space with interior access to a double garage.

The main floor is arranged with an open study, dining area and a separate living room with a gas fireplace.

There is a den and recreation area in the basement.

The three bathrooms have been recently updated with in-floor heating.

The southwest-facing yard has a 750-square-foot deck in addition to a patio, sports field and gardens with an automated irrigation system.

A separate living room has a gas fireplace.eXp Realty

The agent’s take

“It was a nice family home owned by a landscaper, who put about $150,000 into it with beautiful Rundle stone, walkways and fruit trees, it was really gorgeous landscaping work,” Mr. Howard said.

The sports field could be “turned into a hockey rink in the winter, or a soccer and tennis area.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct