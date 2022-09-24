eXp Realty

252 Cedardale Place SW, Calgary

Asking price: $549,900 (July, 2022)

Selling price: $583,900 (July, 2022)

Taxes: $2,885 (2021)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The kitchen features a bay window.eXp Realty

The action

Agent Bryon Howard sized up this three-bedroom house in March and reckoned it might sell for as little as $574,900 or as much as $589,000. However, the seller decided to hold back the listing until July. By then, the plantings on the irregular-shaped, 10,462 square foot lot showed at their best. Six visitors placed offers hours after a busy open house.

“We chose to list it for at $550,000 because the market had softened,” Mr. Howard said. “We hoped we’d get multiple offers, but weren’t counting on it. But it went that way because it has a spectacular backyard.

“It’s one of the larger lots around in the city.”

The southwest-facing yard has a 750-square-foot deck.eXp Realty

What they got

This two-storey house was built in 1984 at the end of a cul-de-sac. It has 1,513 square feet of living space with interior access to a double garage.

The main floor is arranged with an open study, dining area and a separate living room with a gas fireplace.

There is a den and recreation area in the basement.

The three bathrooms have been recently updated with in-floor heating.

The southwest-facing yard has a 750-square-foot deck in addition to a patio, sports field and gardens with an automated irrigation system.

A separate living room has a gas fireplace.eXp Realty

The agent’s take

“It was a nice family home owned by a landscaper, who put about $150,000 into it with beautiful Rundle stone, walkways and fruit trees, it was really gorgeous landscaping work,” Mr. Howard said.

The sports field could be “turned into a hockey rink in the winter, or a soccer and tennis area.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.