252 Cedardale Place SW, Calgary
Asking price: $549,900 (July, 2022)
Selling price: $583,900 (July, 2022)
Taxes: $2,885 (2021)
Days on the market: Four
Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty
The action
Agent Bryon Howard sized up this three-bedroom house in March and reckoned it might sell for as little as $574,900 or as much as $589,000. However, the seller decided to hold back the listing until July. By then, the plantings on the irregular-shaped, 10,462 square foot lot showed at their best. Six visitors placed offers hours after a busy open house.
“We chose to list it for at $550,000 because the market had softened,” Mr. Howard said. “We hoped we’d get multiple offers, but weren’t counting on it. But it went that way because it has a spectacular backyard.
“It’s one of the larger lots around in the city.”
What they got
This two-storey house was built in 1984 at the end of a cul-de-sac. It has 1,513 square feet of living space with interior access to a double garage.
The main floor is arranged with an open study, dining area and a separate living room with a gas fireplace.
There is a den and recreation area in the basement.
The three bathrooms have been recently updated with in-floor heating.
The southwest-facing yard has a 750-square-foot deck in addition to a patio, sports field and gardens with an automated irrigation system.
The agent’s take
“It was a nice family home owned by a landscaper, who put about $150,000 into it with beautiful Rundle stone, walkways and fruit trees, it was really gorgeous landscaping work,” Mr. Howard said.
The sports field could be “turned into a hockey rink in the winter, or a soccer and tennis area.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.