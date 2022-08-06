eXp Realty

2781 Chinook Winds Dr., SW., No. 7106, Airdrie, Alta.

Asking price: $229,900 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $217,500 (June, 2022)

Taxes: $1,312 (2021)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The action

Inside, there is an open living and dining area, and a kitchen with a centre island.eXp Realty

This two-bedroom townhouse is in a complex where units had recently sold for between $195,000 and $214,000. Its asking price was set much higher at $229,900 based on its prime location overlooking a huge 55-acre park in Airdrie, about 35 kilometres north of downtown Calgary. Within a week it had had five visitors, the last of whom negotiated a $12,400 reduction to close the deal at $217,500.

“At the time, the market was starting to cool,” said agent Bryon Howard. “It was lucky for the seller that this was the only active listing in the complex.”

What they got

This ground-floor model boasts a 794-square-foot plan.eXp Realty

In 2012 this townhouse community was constructed with numerous one-storey units, such as this ground-floor model. It boasts a 794-square-foot plan with a patio and two-car parking just beyond the front door.

Inside, there is an open living and dining area, and a kitchen with a centre island. The bedrooms are off to the sides and the bathroom is situated at the rear.

Monthly condominium fees of $331 pay for heating, water and snow removal.

The agent’s take

This particular unit faces a baseball field or green space.eXp Realty

“I was shocked at how low prices are in that entire complex,” Mr. Howard said. “The square footage was small, but this particular unit faces a baseball field or green space, and it’s a corner unit, so it was desirable with nice views.”

“Lots of people love Airdrie, it may be one of Canada’s – or certainly Alberta’s – fastest growing communities,” Mr. Howard said.

“There are tons of amenities and newer shops and box stores, and it’s close to the airports in Calgary and Red Deer.”

