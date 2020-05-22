Snubbed suburban Calgary home finally lures buyer

653 Nolan Hill Blvd NW, Calgary
Asking price: $500,000
Selling price: $485,000
Taxes: $3,270 (2019)
Days on the market: 12
Listing agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate
The action
This standard three-bedroom house on Calgary’s far northern reaches was largely overlooked by buyers for five months. To get better traction, it was relisted early this year with another agent for a similar price but prepared and promoted differently.
“I asked the sellers to do a couple things around the house, in terms of staging and fixing some things. And we did some social-media campaigns and digital marketing, and we got an offer really quickly,” agent Jesse Davies said.
“This home is in a more attractive price point because it’s around $500,000, so it’s more attractive to first-time home buyers. And in that community, they range from $450,000 to $750,000, so the higher-end stuff is harder to move.”
What they got
Situated across from a local park, this four-year-old house offers more than 1,750 square feet of living space with interior access to a double garage and an exit to the 29-by-114-foot grounds through the eat-in kitchen.
There are entertaining areas on each level, including one with a gas fireplace on the main floor, and another in the 629-square-foot basement.
There are four bathrooms and a laundry room on the second floor.
Homeowner association fees are $107 annually.
The agent’s take
“It’s across from a school and green space, so it’s attractive to families,” Mr. Davies said.
