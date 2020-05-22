 Skip to main content
Snubbed suburban Calgary home finally lures buyer

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

653 Nolan Hill Blvd NW, Calgary

Asking price: $500,000

Selling price: $485,000

Taxes: $3,270 (2019)

Days on the market: 12

Listing agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The action

The main-floor living area features a gas fireplace.

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

This standard three-bedroom house on Calgary’s far northern reaches was largely overlooked by buyers for five months. To get better traction, it was relisted early this year with another agent for a similar price but prepared and promoted differently.

“I asked the sellers to do a couple things around the house, in terms of staging and fixing some things. And we did some social-media campaigns and digital marketing, and we got an offer really quickly,” agent Jesse Davies said.

“This home is in a more attractive price point because it’s around $500,000, so it’s more attractive to first-time home buyers. And in that community, they range from $450,000 to $750,000, so the higher-end stuff is harder to move.”

What they got

The eat-in kitchen includes an exit to the outdoor space.

Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

Situated across from a local park, this four-year-old house offers more than 1,750 square feet of living space with interior access to a double garage and an exit to the 29-by-114-foot grounds through the eat-in kitchen.

There are entertaining areas on each level, including one with a gas fireplace on the main floor, and another in the 629-square-foot basement.

There are four bathrooms and a laundry room on the second floor.

Homeowner association fees are $107 annually.

The agent’s take

“It’s across from a school and green space, so it’s attractive to families,” Mr. Davies said.

