Snubbed suburban Calgary home finally lures buyer

Open this photo in gallery Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

653 Nolan Hill Blvd NW, Calgary

Asking price: $500,000

Selling price: $485,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $3,270 (2019)

Days on the market: 12

Listing agent: Jesse Davies, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery The main-floor living area features a gas fireplace. Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

This standard three-bedroom house on Calgary’s far northern reaches was largely overlooked by buyers for five months. To get better traction, it was relisted early this year with another agent for a similar price but prepared and promoted differently.

“I asked the sellers to do a couple things around the house, in terms of staging and fixing some things. And we did some social-media campaigns and digital marketing, and we got an offer really quickly,” agent Jesse Davies said.

“This home is in a more attractive price point because it’s around $500,000, so it’s more attractive to first-time home buyers. And in that community, they range from $450,000 to $750,000, so the higher-end stuff is harder to move.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The eat-in kitchen includes an exit to the outdoor space. Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

Situated across from a local park, this four-year-old house offers more than 1,750 square feet of living space with interior access to a double garage and an exit to the 29-by-114-foot grounds through the eat-in kitchen.

Story continues below advertisement

There are entertaining areas on each level, including one with a gas fireplace on the main floor, and another in the 629-square-foot basement.

There are four bathrooms and a laundry room on the second floor.

Homeowner association fees are $107 annually.

The agent’s take

“It’s across from a school and green space, so it’s attractive to families,” Mr. Davies said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.