Open this photo in gallery: eXp Realty

10766 Valley Springs Rd., N.W., Calgary

Asking price: $725,000 (December, 2023)

Selling price: $740,000 (January, 2024)

Previous selling prices: $560,000 (June, 2018); $525,000 (February, 2008); $245,500 (November, 1999)

Taxes: $4,100 (2023)

Days on the market: 11

Listing agents: Ben Archibald and Byron Howard, eXp Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The house has 2,093 square feet of living space across two floors, plus 700 square feet in the basement.eXp Realty

This three-bedroom house was the smallest of the properties up for sale in the Valley Ridge area around the new year, and it was also the one with the lowest asking price. That distinction drew offers from three bidders, with one adding $15,000 to the asking price to seal the deal.

“It’s usually a slow time, especially between Christmas and the New Year, but there was very little inventory, and we were able to capitalize on people looking before the new year hit,” said agent Ben Archibald.

“We definitely didn’t price for multiple offers, so it was a surprise to see. But we did expect the market to explode in January, so we caught the front end of that.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The house has three bedrooms, and was the smallest of the properties up for sale in the Valley Ridge area around the new year.eXp Realty

At the end of a cul-de-sac, this 27-year-old house has an attached double garage and 2,093 square feet of living space across two floors, plus 700 square feet in the basement.

There is a den off the main dining area, and entertaining spaces on all three levels, including two with gas fireplaces.

The eat-in kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, a pantry and island. There is direct access to a two-tiered deck and garden on the 65- by 125-foot corner lot.

Recent improvements include a new roof and renovations in two out of the home’s four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The eat-in kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances, a pantry and island.eXp Realty

“It’s an excellent house, very well kept with a nice layout and living space upstairs,” said Mr. Archibald.

“You had an oasis-type backyard, very private and secluded.”

Local amenities were another highlight. “You have green space next door, and just down the hill, probably a five-minute walk, is Bowness Park with a dog park and a lot of walking trails,” Mr. Archibald said.