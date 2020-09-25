 Skip to main content
Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Suburban Calgary house beats out competition to find buyer

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Realty Professionals

112 Crestbrook View SW., Calgary

Asking price: $749,900

Selling price: $728,000

Taxes: $1,773 (2019)

Days on the market: 16

Listing agent: Christina Hagerty, Re/Max Realty Professionals

The action

Open this photo in gallery

A gas fireplace warms the open living space on the main floor.

Re/Max Realty Professionals

Buyers could pick and choose from pre-construction or resale homes in this west end subdivision in August. This roughly six-month-old house scored a conditional offer within days and had a backup bid to boot.

“I was worried taking on the listing as we were competing against new development," agent Christina Hagerty said. “[But some] people don’t want to wait nine months.”

The people looking at this house wanted, “to be outside the inner city and have more room,” she said. "And now is the best time to buy, with the lowest historic interest rates.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The eat-in kitchen backs onto sliding patio doors.

Re/Max Realty Professionals

This house on a 33-foot-by-125-foot lot backs onto protected green space and has 2,410 square feet of living space with direct access to a double garage. The basement is unfinished.

The interior design is contemporary with an open entertaining area warmed by a gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen backs on sliding patio doors.

All three bedrooms have walk-in closets. The master has direct access to the laundry room and one of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The lot backs on to a protected green space.

Re/Max Realty Professionals

“It’s typical in terms of size and exterior, but what was unique was the owner’s impeccable taste and it also has one of the best lots out there,” Ms. Hagerty said.

“It backs onto an environmental reserve, so they’ll always have that green space.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
