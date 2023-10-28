Open this photo in gallery: eXp Realty

3916 17 St. S.W., Calgary

Asking price: $1,039,000 (August, 2023)

Selling price: $1.05-million (August, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $1-million (February, 2018); $1,139,000 (December, 2013)

Taxes: $6,220 (2023)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

Open this photo in gallery: This three-bedroom house was built in 2013 and has 1,809 square feet of living space across two floors.eXp Realty

The action

Agent Bryon Howard lives and works near this semi-detached house. Knowing the area so well, he had little trouble pointing out its advantages.

“It’s a community that is highly sought after, close to central Calgary and downtown, and has very nice parks and great walking trails,” said Mr. Howard.

“I was premarketing it pretty heavily prior to listing, so a lot of people knew it was coming on the market before viewing it, so they were ready.”

The campaign paid off with three competing offers in three days and a sale slightly over the asking price.

“There were about four comparable attached homes in this neighbourhood, including two brand new ones at a higher price, and one was a little older and significantly overpriced,” Mr. Howard said.

“We didn’t want to be on the market for 90 days.,” he said. “We wanted to price it competitively so we’d get interest.”

Open this photo in gallery: The kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.eXp Realty

What they got

This three-bedroom house was built in 2013 and has 1,809 square feet of living space across two floors, plus a finished basement with sliding doors to a patio, yard, and double garage on a 25- by 124-foot lot.

The kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. There is hardwood flooring in the office and living room, which also features a gas fireplace and a balcony.

In addition to the bedrooms upstairs is a laundry room and heated flooring in the largest of the home’s four bathrooms.

Open this photo in gallery: In addition to the bedrooms upstairs is a laundry room and heated flooring in the largest of the home’s four bathrooms.eXp Realty

The agent’s take

“It’s a contemporary-style property that people desire, and there were some upgrades,” Mr. Howard said.

“What was special about this one is it has a walkout basement because it was on a hill, so it has more light in the basement.”