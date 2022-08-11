Special to The Globe and Mail

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

30 Lincoln Park, No. 110, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $904,762 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $968,100 (May, 2022)

Taxes: $6,471 (2021)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Stoneridge Mountain Resort is one of few condominium buildings where units can be rented out on a short-term basis in Canmore. The location near the gates of Banff National Park made this two-bedroom-plus-den corner suite attractive enough for three potential buyers to make purchase offers before in-person showings even began.

“Right away, we had offers from folks who had just taken the virtual tour and didn’t need to physically see it,” said agent Christopher Vincent.

“Canmore is unique in that there are very specific land-use areas that allow short term rentals. Properties that allow Airbnb/Vrbo are in hot demand as they generate good income and allow someone to have a home in the mountains.”

This large, fully furnished, ground floor unit could generate more than $100,000 a year in gross revenue, said Mr. Vincent. “The bigger units are pretty rare in the building.”

“It has two bedrooms and a den, but the den had a window, so you could almost call it a three-bedroom unit since it’s just short a closet.”

The den features a large picture window and can double as another bedroom.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

What they got

This 12-year-old suite provides roughly 1,100 square feet of living space and a covered patio facing southwest towards the Three Sisters and Mount Rundle.

The interior design is modern with a U-shaped kitchen, a dining area, and an open living room with a fireplace.

The largest bedroom contains one of the condo’s two full bathrooms.

Parking completes the package. Monthly fees are $967.

The primary bedroom has a full en suite.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The agent’s take

“People really like that complex because it’s centred around a nice outdoor pool and lounge area, so it’s really family-friendly,” Mr. Vincent said.

“It’s centrally located, so it’s walking distance to restaurants, shops, cafes and things like that.”

Units are about 1,100 square feet and open up to a larger lounge and pool area.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

