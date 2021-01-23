 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

Tough bargaining cuts sale price for Calgary bungalow

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
79 Hollyburn Rd., SW, Calgary

Asking price: $729,000 (June, 2020); $714,000 (October, 2020)

Selling price: $680,000 (October, 2020)

Taxes: $3,267 (2019)

Days on the market: 100

Buyers’ agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

Late last year, agent Joel Gwillim had a client couple looking for a modern, renovated property in the southwest section of Calgary. They had visited about two dozen houses when this redesigned bungalow struck their fancy. Their luck was in; the asking price had just been reduced and there seemed room to negotiate further.

“We caught it on the second wave of reductions and put in a lower bid and had [the sellers] justify why they had a higher price than a lot of the comparables,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“We found they did a lot more than other typical renos in the area, so we settled on a pretty high price for it.”

What they got

A 62-year-old bungalow on a 60-by-100-foot corner lot was recently stripped and rebuilt with everything from an updated roof and stucco facade to new landscaping, walkways, fencing and a double garage.

Operating systems were also replaced inside the 1,060-square-foot space, where there are two bedrooms and an open entertaining space with cooking quarters arranged behind a quartz-topped island.

The basement encompasses a guest room and recreation area with a fireplace, as well as one of three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s a desirable street in the neighbourhood, it’s a corner lot and you’ve got a south-facing backyard,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“[The sellers] took an old home and made it essentially brand new but kept the bones and layout of the existing bungalow.”

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

