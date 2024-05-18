Two offers for infill townhouse near Marda Loop

Open this photo in gallery: eXp Realty

2408 24A St. S.W., No. 1, Calgary

Asking price: $649,900 (December, 2023)

Selling price: $649,900 (January, 2024)

Taxes: $3,256 (2023)

Days on the market: 25

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The action

eXp Realty

Over several weeks at the end of last year about a dozen groups toured this two-bedroom townhouse roughly six kilometres west of downtown Calgary, but it wasn’t until the new year that two offers were presented. One bid narrowly improved on the other by matching the full asking price.

“Typically, in December, in the North American market, it’s not the best time to list,” said agent Bryon Howard. “But we thought any buyer looking then would be pretty serious.

“It was slow at the start, then we had a bit of activity and we ended up getting two offers that came in fairly close.”

What they got

eXp Realty

This is one of four townhouses built in 2013 by Sarina Homes. They have two-storey plans and garages facing a laneway.

This 1,385-square-foot model occupies the lot’s southwest corner with its entrance facing west towards the street.

There are gas fireplaces in two entertaining areas. The smaller one downstairs also has a wet bar and a guest room off to the side. The one upstairs is next to an open kitchen with an island, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

The home is outfitted with a sound system. There are laundry facilities upstairs and heated tile flooring in three out of four bathrooms.

Monthly condominium fees of $350 cover snow removal and grounds maintenance.

The agent’s take

eXp Realty

“There are two units at the front facing the street, which I think is more desirable with more front yard space [because] the two units behind these front units have small back yards,” Mr. Howard said.

“It also has modern finishes that are pretty desirable for inner-city, urban buyers.”

Furthermore, local attractions satisfy different lifestyles. “It’s a good, central location, fairly close to great amenities,” Mr. Howard said.

“It has access to downtown and a walkable distance to Marda Loop, and it’s not far from river valley pathways.”