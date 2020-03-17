Two price cuts sell one-bedroom South Calgary house

1507 32 Ave., SW., Calgary
Asking price: $585,000 (Oct. 2019); $565,000 (Nov. 2019); $545,000 (Dec. 2019)
Selling price: $516,200 (Dec. 2019)
Taxes: $3,257 (2019)
Days on the market: 87
Listing agent: Christina Hagerty, Re/Max Realty Professionals
The action
Townhouses in South Calgary generally fetched between $500,000 and $700,000, and infill homes between $900,000 and $1.2-million, late last year. This detached house has been updated and is located across from a park, but with just one bedroom - two shy of the norm in the area – it was listed with a price at the lower end of the scale.
Though buyers admired its loft-like design, the lack of bedrooms was a serious drawback and the house needed two price reductions before a bidder came forward.
“When the offer came lower than what we hoped for, my client was great to … look at all the facts and not be emotional,” said agent Christina Hagerty.
“People coming into 2020 are detaching from what they paid for [their property] and looking at what the market is like now.”
What they got
Built in 1981, this two-storey structure has received many upgrades, from new hardwood floors to a remodelled kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
The second floor has been reconfigured into one large bedroom with a wood burning fireplace, private bathroom and view into the living room below.
The 529-square-foot basement provides extra recreation space.
The agent’s take
“It was like a grown-up loft because it had the double height ceilings and the open master bedroom overlooking the living space,” said Ms. Hagerty.
“[Plus], it has a designer appliance package … and beautiful finishings.”
The 25- by 125-foot lot also offers several areas to unwind, such as a two-tiered cedar deck and fenced-in dog run.
“It had a lovely south-facing backyard – with a tandem garage – that was ideal for gardens,” Ms. Hagerty said.
