Two price cuts sell one-bedroom South Calgary house

Asking price: $585,000 (Oct. 2019); $565,000 (Nov. 2019); $545,000 (Dec. 2019)

Selling price: $516,200 (Dec. 2019)

Taxes: $3,257 (2019)

Days on the market: 87

Listing agent: Christina Hagerty, Re/Max Realty Professionals

The action

Townhouses in South Calgary generally fetched between $500,000 and $700,000, and infill homes between $900,000 and $1.2-million, late last year. This detached house has been updated and is located across from a park, but with just one bedroom - two shy of the norm in the area – it was listed with a price at the lower end of the scale.

Though buyers admired its loft-like design, the lack of bedrooms was a serious drawback and the house needed two price reductions before a bidder came forward.

“When the offer came lower than what we hoped for, my client was great to … look at all the facts and not be emotional,” said agent Christina Hagerty.

“People coming into 2020 are detaching from what they paid for [their property] and looking at what the market is like now.”

What they got

Built in 1981, this two-storey structure has received many upgrades, from new hardwood floors to a remodelled kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

The second floor has been reconfigured into one large bedroom with a wood burning fireplace, private bathroom and view into the living room below.

The 529-square-foot basement provides extra recreation space.

The agent’s take

“It was like a grown-up loft because it had the double height ceilings and the open master bedroom overlooking the living space,” said Ms. Hagerty.

“[Plus], it has a designer appliance package … and beautiful finishings.”

The 25- by 125-foot lot also offers several areas to unwind, such as a two-tiered cedar deck and fenced-in dog run.

“It had a lovely south-facing backyard – with a tandem garage – that was ideal for gardens,” Ms. Hagerty said.

