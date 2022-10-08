CIR Realty

2925 17 St. SW, Calgary

Asking price: $774,900 (June, 2022)

Previous asking price: $799,900 (April, 2022)

Selling price: $755,000 (July, 2022)

Taxes: $4,644 (2021)

Days on the market: 42

Listing agent: Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The action

Launched at the start of patio season, the 500-square-foot terrace equipped with a wet bar and barbecue on this three-storey townhouse, as well as its unobstructed views east towards downtown Calgary, were a hit with buyers,

“There were some townhouses with outdoor space or rooftop patios maybe one fourth the size, so there wasn’t a lot of direct competition for ours,” said agent Joel Gwillim.

“We had an offer fairly early on, but it was subject to a sale out east in Ontario, which was cooking and seemed like a no-brainer. But they couldn’t sell their home to facilitate the purchase here.”

Forced to start over, the sellers moved to reignite interest in the 1,506-square-foot space by cutting the asking price by $25,000. After six weeks, a deal was negotiated for $755,000.

“The price point pushed us into entry-level, single-family homes in the area, so people were saying they could get a townhouse that’s really cool or something with their own yard and no condo fees,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“But it’s really good quality [home] in a good location within a more affordable price tag at the end of the day.”

What they got

In 2012, this three-bedroom, end unit was one of four townhouses constructed with built-in, double garages and street-level entrances. The complex is self managed and monthly fees are $343.

There is heated tile flooring in the foyer and an open kitchen with high gloss cabinetry, an island with a waterfall-edge design, and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range.

On the top floor, the primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, a two-sided fireplace and the largest of the home’s three bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“[The other townhouses] have similar layouts, but this has an extra bedroom/den on the main level,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“For the home’s age, the finishes were a higher quality and standard than you’d get for that era.”

