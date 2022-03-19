Special to The Globe and Mail

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

136 Patrick View SW., Calgary

Asking price: $1,150,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: $1,350,000 (February, 2022)

Taxes: $8,295 (2021)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

A dressing room in the primary bedroom with glass display cabinetry.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

After being dressed up for sale, this four-bedroom house welcomed about 40 visitors for tours over the first weekend in February. Ten purchase offers were put forward, several of which were unconditional.

“Calgary’s inventory level has been pretty low and the absorption rate is pretty high, so on any given property of this type, you might see anywhere from half a dozen offers or up,” agent Steven Hill said.

“Buyers lately have become very aggressive in trying to buy properties and are willing to remove all conditions and offer large deposits to make the sellers consider their offer.

“One offer had all the above with a very strong offer $200,000 above list and no conditions.”

What they got

Several areas in the home were redone recently.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This two-storey house with a double garage has 3,119 square feet of living space, plus a 1,147-square-foot lower level with direct access to an open yard with a fire pit and dog run.

There is a formal study and dining room, as well as two entertaining areas on the main and lower levels.

Several areas were also redone recently, including the eat-in kitchen with a granite-topped island and a dressing room in the primary bedroom with glass display cabinetry.

The agent’s take

The yard has a fire pit and a dog run.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It was such a beautiful property, and it was very unique in that it had an elegant and extravagant walk-in closet that they had renovated from another bedroom,” Mr. Hill said.

“You typically wouldn’t see that unless you were in a $2.5-million price range.”

The 48-foot-by-120-foot lot is also ideally located. “Patterson is a very desirable neighbourhood on the west side of Calgary with great proximity to commuter routes and lots of beautiful nature paths,” Mr. Hill said.

“This property also has absolutely stunning river valley views from the primary bedroom, ensuite and that amazing closet.”

