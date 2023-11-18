Open this photo in gallery: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

321 Casale Place, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $1.6-million (August, 2023)

Selling price: $1.56-million (September, 2023)

Taxes: $6,131 (2023)

Days on the market: 51

Listing agents: Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Open this photo in gallery: The top floor balcony, with views of 270 degrees of mountains faces south and offers lots of privacy.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This three-bedroom house near Banff National Park required weeks of marketing to reach a smaller pool of buyers than usual this summer. More than 40 visitors toured the home in its first week on the market, but the first offer didn’t appear until several weeks later.

“We typically don’t have a seasonal slowdown like urban markets do,” said agent Christopher Vincent. “Our summers can be really busy, so it’s [usually] a good time of year to sell.”

“We were a little surprised it didn’t have more than one suitor, but it has a pretty unique floor plan, and there are a lot of families looking for four bedrooms.”

Open this photo in gallery: The first floor has two bedrooms, an open kitchen and dining areas and a living room.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

What they got

This two-storey house with a double garage was built about 20 years ago on a sloping 38-by 173-foot lot, so it has access to outdoor space on each level, including the basement.

The first floor has two bedrooms, an open kitchen and dining areas, a living room with vaulted ceilings and the largest of the home’s three fireplaces.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom contains one of three four-piece bathrooms.

The lower level has additional cooking, lounging, and sleeping quarters.

Open this photo in gallery: The living room has vaulted ceilings and the largest of the home’s three fireplaces.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The agents take

“It’s a great home for a couple with older kids because the primary bedroom is on the top level with a huge, south-facing deck, and there are bedrooms on the main floor, and an additional guest room on the lower level,” Mr. Vincent said.

“You have the ability to have a conforming, legal suite in the lower level, so it’s nice for income help.”

The lush surroundings dictated its unconventional layout. “On the top floor balcony, the views are maybe 270 degrees of mountains, it’s facing south, and it’s super private because you’re up above the street,” Mr. Vincent said.