Updated four-bedroom Calgary home sells under asking

59 Millside Way SW., Calgary
Asking price: $442,900 (October, 2020)
Selling price: $435,000 (October, 2020)
Taxes: $2,926 (2020)
Days on the market: 15
Listing agent: Bryon Howard, Re/Max House of Real Estate
The action
This renovated, two-storey house was staged and photographed and the price set at $442,900 to position it strategically among other options available in the family-friendly neighbourhood.
“Homes priced under $500,000 were moving pretty quickly, but the range of days on the market was all over the place with the average being about 52,” agent Bryon Howard said.
“There was one other home priced at $442,900 but it was on the market for quite a long time and it needed a fair amount more updating than this one. So if someone looked at those homes with similar square footage, it was obvious they would chose ours.”
What they got
This 1,918-square-foot house is about 38 years old, but all four bathrooms have been remodelled and the roof, cedar siding and double garage doors have also been replaced.
The main floor has an enclosed office and an open dining area and two entertaining spaces. One features vaulted ceilings and the other off the kitchen has a wood burning fireplace and access a two-tiered deck.
There are three bedrooms on the second floor, and a fourth is situated off a lower-level recreation area.
The agent’s take
“The layout isn’t typical, and what was nice is all the bathrooms are updated and renovated,” Mr. Howard said.
“The outdoor yard south facing was nice, and it’s walking distance to a nice park.”
