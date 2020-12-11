 Skip to main content
Done Deal

Updated four-bedroom Calgary home sells under asking

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max House of Real Estate

59 Millside Way SW., Calgary

Asking price: $442,900 (October, 2020)

Selling price: $435,000 (October, 2020)

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $2,926 (2020)

Days on the market: 15

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The action

Open this photo in gallery

There is a wood burning fireplace and access to a two-tiered deck off the kitchen.

Re/Max House of Real Estate

This renovated, two-storey house was staged and photographed and the price set at $442,900 to position it strategically among other options available in the family-friendly neighbourhood.

“Homes priced under $500,000 were moving pretty quickly, but the range of days on the market was all over the place with the average being about 52,” agent Bryon Howard said.

“There was one other home priced at $442,900 but it was on the market for quite a long time and it needed a fair amount more updating than this one. So if someone looked at those homes with similar square footage, it was obvious they would chose ours.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The main floor has two entertaining spaces.

Re/Max House of Real Estate

This 1,918-square-foot house is about 38 years old, but all four bathrooms have been remodelled and the roof, cedar siding and double garage doors have also been replaced.

Story continues below advertisement

The main floor has an enclosed office and an open dining area and two entertaining spaces. One features vaulted ceilings and the other off the kitchen has a wood burning fireplace and access a two-tiered deck.

There are three bedrooms on the second floor, and a fourth is situated off a lower-level recreation area.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The home's fourth washroom is situated off a lower-level recreation area.

Re/Max House of Real Estate

“The layout isn’t typical, and what was nice is all the bathrooms are updated and renovated,” Mr. Howard said.

“The outdoor yard south facing was nice, and it’s walking distance to a nice park.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies