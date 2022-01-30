Special to The Globe and Mail

519 Riverfront Ave. SE., No. 1402, Calgary

Asking price: $550,000 (November, 2021)

Selling price: $530,000 (December, 2021)

Taxes: $3,844 (2021)

Days on the market: 40

Listing agents: Jesse Davies and Yen Thai, Century 21 Elevate Real Estate

The action

This two-bedroom corner suite had an unobstructed view to the north and west that delighted a dozen visitors.

“East Village has a lot of vacant land, so you have to be careful about units you buy, because the views could be impeded [in the future],” agent Jesse Davies said. “This one was in a good location where the view wouldn’t be compromised over time.”

The scenic sightline was the main thing that drew the buyer. “Someone ended up falling in love with the view and put in an offer,” Mr. Davies said. “You can see the Bow River and some downtown views from the spare bedroom.”

What they got

Built about six years ago in a high-rise near Fort Calgary, this 1,008-square-foot unit has a split-bedroom plan with sleeping quarters separated by an open principal room with a north-facing balcony.

There are full-height windows throughout, a five-piece ensuite bathroom and stone countertops and backsplashes in the U-shaped kitchen.

The unit comes with six appliances, plus parking. Monthly fees of $821 include water and heating costs, and use of the gym and rooftop terrace.

The agent’s take

“It’s pretty standard, around 1,000 square feet for a two-bedroom and two-bathroom [unit],” Mr. Davies said.

“It’s in proximity to the river and some trendy restaurants and coffee shops.”

