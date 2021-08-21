Waiting game pays off as Calgary bungalow gets 14 bids

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

3603 Chippendale Dr., NW., Calgary

Asking price: $575,000 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $650,000 (May, 2021)

Taxes: $4,201 (2020)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Steven Hill, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery Near Nose Hill Park, this 60-year-old bungalow has 1,476 square feet of living space. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The long-time owners of this three-bedroom bungalow asked agent Steven Hill two years ago when the optimal time might be to list their place for sale. Mr. Hill advised them to wait, but get prepared. A year ago, a lifestyle video and photographs were ready to go, but again, Mr. Hill delayed pulling the trigger. Then, in late May, with warm weather, loosened COVID-19 restrictions and buyers outnumbering sellers, they determined the time was ripe.

“We timed it at the peak, so it was awesome for the sellers.”

They ultimately had 14 offers. “I had buyers calling me directly trying to bribe me, it was nuts,” Mr. Hill said.

“Inventory was very low, and very low for properties of this type.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery A total of 14 offers were received on this three-bedroom bungalow. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Near Nose Hill Park, this 60-year-old bungalow has 1,476 square feet of living space, a built-in garage and a gently sloping lot measuring 54 feet by 100 feet.

The main floor has a living room, a sunken dining area and an eat-in kitchen with an exit to a deck. There’s an extra bedroom, bathroom, and recreation area in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery There is a sunken dining area and an eat-in kitchen with an exit to a deck. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“It was very original, but that was part of the appeal,” Mr. Hill said.

“We knew we’d have a great degree of variant between buyers that wanted to desperately live in the area and do a slow and methodical renovation over time, people who would do an immediate renovation, and renovators or developers that would buy it to do an instant improvement and flip.”

The location’s charm was also undeniable. “It’s such a sought-after area, close to all the major schools, transportation, shopping and commuter routes,” Mr. Hill said.

“Down the street, you could have $1.5-million to $2-million houses, so it’s a sound investment to purchase anything on that street.”

