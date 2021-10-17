 Skip to main content
//

Calgary & Edmonton Real Estate

Done Deal

With price whittled down, house gets two bidders

Sydnia Yu
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Mission Real Estate

702 Rideau Rd. SW, Calgary

Asking price: $1,875,000 (June, 2021)

Previous asking prices: $2.5-million (March, 2007); $2.7-million (October, 2006); $2.95-million (June, 2006) *under previous agents

Selling price: $1,628,000 (August, 2021)

Taxes: $10,682 (2020)

Days on the market: 82

Listing agent: Terry Hesp, Royal LePage Mission Real Estate.; Buyers’ agent: Kamil Lalji, CIR Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Formal spaces include a living room with a gas fireplace and a dining area.

Royal LePage Mission Real Estate

Over the past year, agent Kamil Lalji escorted a couple through 30 family-friendly homes but initially excluded this three-bedroom house backing onto Elbow Island Park and priced at $1,875,000 as being beyond their budget. When last put up for sale 15 years ago, the asking price had reached $2.95-million.

A few months later, Mr. Lalji circled back after the asking price had been slashed to $1.875-million. They decided to make an offer, but inadvertently entered a bidding war.

“[The listing agent] said someone submitted else an offer as well. I was suspicious because, what are the chances?” Mr. Lalji said.

“We managed to get it at a relatively good price compared to what it was listed for.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

One bedroom contains a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite bathroom nearly the size of the other bedrooms.

Royal LePage Mission Real Estate

The 93-year-old house has 2,854 square feet of living space, including an open family room off the kitchen and a loft on the third floor.

Formal spaces include a living room with a gas fireplace, and a dining area with access to a wide deck overlooking the sprawling, 65-foot-by-115-foot grounds. There is also a private office

One bedroom contains a walk-in closet and five-piece ensuite bathroom nearly the size of the other bedrooms.

The lower level has another bedroom with its own kitchen and living room, plus a wine cellar and access to the garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

There is a wide deck overlooking the sprawling, 65-foot-by-115-foot grounds.

Royal LePage Mission Real Estate

“What’s unique is that not only is it a ravine lot, but it backs onto a forested island on the river, and you can access the island by a bridge,” Mr. Lalji said.

“This is one of the most premier lots and locations that I’ve ever sold, and objectively one of the best lots in Calgary.”

The house itself is about half the size of its neighbours but was kept up to date. “It’s almost 100 years old, but it was renovated numerous times over the years,” Mr. Lalji said.

“This house is flanked by two massive houses – one is roughly $5-million and the other $3.5-million.”

Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

