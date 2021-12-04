CIR Realty

2540 3rd Ave. NW, Calgary

Asking price: $775,000 (September, 2021)

Previous asking price: $775,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $765,000 (September, 2021)

Taxes: $5,184 (2021)

Days on the market: 12

Listing agent: Natalie Berthiaume, CIR Realty

The action

The open kitchen has an island and granite countertops.CIR Realty

This 1½-storey house languished on the market for 70 days this summer, and failed to sell. Agent Natalie Berthiaume was convinced its run-of-the mill appearance was the cause, so as soon as rental tenants moved out she ordered a new paint job and staged furnishings. Relaunched in September at the same asking price of $775,000, it attracted two suitors who tabled competing offers.

“Staging allowed us to really feature its unique characteristics, whereas when the tenant was there, you couldn’t see past the fact someone was living there,” Ms. Berthiaume said.

What they got

The foyer has a 20-foot ceiling and separates the living room, which has a fireplace, and the dining room.CIR Realty

This house was built in the 1950s but was remodelled about 15 years ago to create a more modern living space. That included a main floor office and an open kitchen with an island, granite countertops and shiplap ceilings.

The foyer has a 20-foot ceiling and separates the living room, which has a fireplace, and the dining room. Sliding doors open to a backyard with hot tub and double garage.

The 2,369-square-foot space has three bathrooms and four bedrooms, including one on the main floor.

The agent’s take

Sliding doors open to a backyard with hot tub and double garage.CIR Realty

“What you normally have on a lot like this is either an older bungalow or a duplex with individual owners on each side,” Ms. Berthiaume said.

“This was different because it had a large addition, which was pretty much like a new home built in 2006. So it’s not new, but not old, yet it still commanded a premium because it wasn’t for land value only.”

The 50-foot-by-120-foot corner lot was also in a prime spot.

“There are some great schools and it’s very close to Kensington, which is a very trendy community with a lot of restaurants and shops,” Ms. Berthiaume said. “And it’s walking distance to a lot of parks, pathways and the Bow River.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.