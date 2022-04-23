Special to The Globe and Mail

eXp Realty

361 Discovery Ridge Way SW, Calgary

Asking price: $995,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $1,110,000 (March, 2022)

Taxes: $6,399 (2021)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Bryon Howard, eXp Realty

The action

This three-bedroom house with an attached double garage was listed for $995,000 mid-March when few alternatives were available in the quiet subdivision in the west end of Calgary. The next day, the sellers had two offers – one for $1,111,000 and another for $1,110,000 – and took the lesser amount based on a preferred closing date.

“We were really hoping we’d get over $1-million,” agent Bryon Howard said.

“[The sellers] accepted the $1,000 cheaper offer because the possession date was much sooner.”

What they got

This 18-year-old house was originally the home of a builder constructing properties within the area, so it was filled with upgrades, such as a pair of granite-topped kitchen islands and a covered deck with a fireplace.

The main floor has an enclosed office, a dining room and a living room with 11-foot ceiling and a stainless steel fireplace designed by Canmore artist Tony Bloom.

Upstairs, the largest bedroom contains a walk-in closet and one of the home’s four bathrooms. An open loft exits to a deck facing the mountains to the west.

The basement provides two extra bedrooms and a recreation area with patio doors.

Annual homeowners’ association fees are $300.

The agent’s take

“The chief designer of the building company built this home for themselves,” Mr. Howard said.

“The property looked timeless and modern, even though it was almost 20 years old, so that’s the power of good design.”

The 61-by-117-foot corner lot added its own appeal. “It’s a great big lot close to pathways and Griffith Woods, which is a nice walking and running area with streams and the Elbow River running through it,” Mr. Howard said.

