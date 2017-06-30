2412 22A St. NW, Calgary

ASKING PRICE $694,500

SELLING PRICE $694,500

TAXES $4,309 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 11

LISTING AGENTS Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: Spring brought some life back into the Calgary real estate market and some properties began seeing multiple offers, such as this detached house near McMahon Stadium that sold late this March.

“We haven’t had a really good spring season since 2014, but we’re starting to see that oil [prices are] moving upwards,” agent Bryon Howard says. “So, the market heated up really well.”

What They Got: Many of the bungalows built in the 1950s in the Banff Trail neighbourhood are being replaced by new infill homes, such as this two-storey residence with a 1,530-square-foot plan.

Exterior and interior designs are contemporary, from a grey stucco façade to nine-foot ceilings and hardwood floors in the dining area and open kitchen and great room. The latter also features a fireplace and exit to a deck and double garage.

The second floor accommodates two bedrooms with private bathrooms. The master also benefits from a walk-in closet. A third bedroom is located off a lower level recreation room.

The Agent’s Take: “The location is very special, close to the university, downtown and all sorts of amenities, like shopping and the LRT,” Mr. Howard explains.

“This is a reasonably new home built in 2010 with two bedrooms up, one down and 3 1/2 bathrooms.”

Report Typo/Error