Done Deal, 66 Discovery Ridge Gardens SW, Calgary (Globe and Mail Update)
DONE DEALS

Sydnia Yu

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

66 DISCOVERY RIDGE GARDENS SW., CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $709,000

SELLING PRICE $702,000

TAXES $4,016 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENT Jesse Davies, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: It was taking about 40 days, on average, to sell a home this March in the family-friendly Calgary neighbourhood of Discovery Ridge. But this detached house, sitting on a coveted lot backing onto open parkland and pathways, sold in just a day.

“The owner got top dollar in a short amount of time,” agent Jesse Davies said.

“It had about 10 total showings within the 24 hours and we had a bunch of requests after it had gone conditionally sold.”

What They Got: In 2004, this two-storey house was custom designed with a 1,999-square-foot plan with hardwood floors, granite counters and large windows overlooking a private yard with a walkway and back gate.

The primary entertaining space is open concept with a kitchen in one corner, a dining area by a patio door and sitting area by the fireplace.

There is a lower-level recreation area with two guest rooms. There are three bedrooms on the second floor and a shared media room. The master is large enough for a walk-in closet and one of five bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “The homeowners took good care of the home and the backyard backed onto a walking path and green space,” Mr. Davies explains.

“The basement was fully developed and it had a large bonus room upstairs.”

