66 DISCOVERY RIDGE GARDENS SW., CALGARY

ASKING PRICE $709,000

SELLING PRICE $702,000

TAXES $4,016 (2015)

DAYS ON THE MARKET One

LISTING AGENT Jesse Davies, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: It was taking about 40 days, on average, to sell a home this March in the family-friendly Calgary neighbourhood of Discovery Ridge. But this detached house, sitting on a coveted lot backing onto open parkland and pathways, sold in just a day.

“The owner got top dollar in a short amount of time,” agent Jesse Davies said.

“It had about 10 total showings within the 24 hours and we had a bunch of requests after it had gone conditionally sold.”

What They Got: In 2004, this two-storey house was custom designed with a 1,999-square-foot plan with hardwood floors, granite counters and large windows overlooking a private yard with a walkway and back gate.

The primary entertaining space is open concept with a kitchen in one corner, a dining area by a patio door and sitting area by the fireplace.

There is a lower-level recreation area with two guest rooms. There are three bedrooms on the second floor and a shared media room. The master is large enough for a walk-in closet and one of five bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “The homeowners took good care of the home and the backyard backed onto a walking path and green space,” Mr. Davies explains.

“The basement was fully developed and it had a large bonus room upstairs.”

