LISTING 28 Coach Ridge Bay SW, Calgary

ASKING PRICE $625,000

SELLING PRICE $612,500

TAXES $3,448 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 49

LISTING AGENTS Bryon Howard and Shirley Wright, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: The owner of this 1,874-square-foot house was concerned a neighbour’s inability to sell their home last year wouldn’t bode well for their own attempt this May. Two offers, both at $665,000 eventually fell apart, but a third offer of $612,500 finally cleared.

“It was basically a month of deals falling through, so the market got weak and people worried,” agent Bryon Howard said. “So we dropped [the list price] to $625,000, still had lots of showings, and finally had an [acceptable] offer.”

What They Got: This 40-year-old house is among a small group of homes on a cul-de-sac clustered around a central island of green space.

The house’s three bedrooms and entertaining areas are spread out across four half levels. A basement with a recreation area has one of four bathrooms.

Directly above the double garage is a dining area and kitchen with a rear exit to a deck. Stairs up from the living room lead to an open sitting area and one of the bedrooms. Below, another bedroom has a walkout to a second deck.

The Agent’s Take: “It was a beautiful layout with great windows,” co-listing agent Shirley Wright said. “And it was a beautiful lot with lots of mature trees and it’s a great neighbourhood.”

“It was a nice entertaining space in proximity to downtown, but not too close, and in proximity to the mountains,” Mr. Howard said. “And there was green space out in front, which is not a common thing.”

