12501 Crestmont Blvd. SW, Calgary

ASKING PRICE

$534,500

SELLING PRICE

$520,000

TAXES

$4,022 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

32

LISTING AGENTS

Bryon Howard, Shirley Wright and Shawn Rasmussen, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: Several homes were competing for attention in this remote subdivision late last year, including this detached house listed at $534,500. A somewhat dishevelled look inside did little to woo buyers, and the few offers it did receive fell apart for different reasons. Once the asking price was cut to $520,000, a buyer finally closed a deal.

“We had so many lowball offers, so we were quite happy to get $520,000 in the end,” agent Bryon Howard said. “We probably “sold” that property three or four times – and had around eight offers – even though nothing sold in the neighbourhood for 90 days.”

What They Got: Greenspace surrounds this 2,536-square-foot house, from the gardens in the backyard to parkland hugging the side and back of the 39-by-11-foot grounds.

Pastoral views could be seen from the front den, rear living room and eat-in kitchen, as well as a second-floor sitting area with vaulted ceilings.

Practical features include four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a master en suite, plus a pantry, unfinished basement and attached double garage for storage.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s in the west end of the city, which is really close to the mountains,” Mr. Howard said. “There’s a trail and walking path alongside of the house … and there’s a brook beside the house as well, so if the wind was slightly from the west, you’d hear a bubbling brook.”

This home’s design also complemented outdoor assets. “There’s a bay window in the dining nook in the kitchen that was a nice feature of the home, and also the deck right off of that into a fairly nice, private backyard that was treed,” Mr. Howard added.

Report Typo/Error