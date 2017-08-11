LISTING: 1410 1 St. SE, No. 2206, Calgary

ASKING PRICE $579,900

SELLING PRICE $575,000

TAXES $3,185 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 17

LISTING AGENT Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The Action: In Calgary’s downtown core, the Sasso building had some vacancies earlier this year, but few shared the attributes of this sub-penthouse corner suite. So its first showing was essentially its last as the viewer quickly drafted an offer of $575,000.

“It surprised me and the seller that the first person wrote on it for that price point,” agent Joel Gwillim says. “For the condo market being a little slow in spring and summer, the average days [on market] is about 60 days.”

What They Got: Suite sizes progressively increase on the upper levels of an 11-year-old high-rise, so this two-bedroom suite was among the largest with 1,285 square feet of living space, plus a 330 square-foot balcony.

The layout is modern and open concept with nine-foot ceilings and south and west-facing windows in the principal room. A built-in work station and U-shaped cooking quarters are situated closer to the foyer.

The unit comes with two bathrooms, laundry machines and two-car parking. Monthly fees of $751 pays for part-time concierge, a hot tub, theatre, fitness and party rooms in a two-storey amenity centre linked to a sister tower.

The Agent’s Take: “When you come off the elevator, all the finishes are upgraded, from the tiles to the paints to the number of the unit back lit, so you have exclusivity when you’re on the top floors,” Mr. Gwillim says.

“[Plus] you’ve got south views for the sun, mountain views to the west and with the wrap around balcony, you can also see the city skyline as well.”

