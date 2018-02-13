Castle in Calgary’s Upper Mount Royal seeks new regent

A home with a royal theme has come to the market in Calgary and is attracting a lot of attention, according the the agent tasked with selling it.

The property, in the prestigious Upper Mount Royal neighbourhood, is dominated by a lookout tower, complete with battlements, where the front door is accessed via a dramatic spiral staircase. Inside, a further five spiral staircases make for dizzying navigation of the property's four bedrooms, a dance hall, banqueting room, two-storey library and rooftop patio accessed via a sitting room on the top floor of the tower.

The interior is a eclectic mix of seventies kitsch and medieval styling including extensive oak panelling and rich red carpets and drapes. An open house in January attracted more the 400 viewers, though a serious offer has yet to be received.

Agent Daniel LeBlanc says the original home was built in 1946 but it wasn't until the sixties and seventies that it was transformed with royal themed renovations.

"We're certainly hoping to attract a buyer who appreciates the uniqueness of the home, its architecture and its character," he says, "but, at the end of the day, any buyer would be free to do with it as they wished."

The total living space of the home, at 1108 Premier Way S.W., is 5,500 square feet, including the basement, and it's on the market for $1.75-million.