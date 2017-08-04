181 McNeill, Canmore

ASKING PRICE

$1.59-million

SELLING PRICE

$1.4-million

TAXES

$5,249 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

70

LISTING AGENTS

Drew Betts and Brad Hawker, Royal LePage Rocky Mountain Realty

The Action: In Canmore, early summer sales took about two months to complete on average. For instance, this 2,804-square-foot house – situated on a 0.18-acre lot backing onto lush greenery and Quarry Lake Park – had its best offer after 10 weeks of widespread exposure.

“There were some local Alberta buyers and some from Eastern Canada, as well as two families from the U.S.,” agent Brad Hawker says. “There was one other offer that came in early on, but it didn’t come together; [the buyer and seller] weren’t able to agree on a price.”

What They Got: Mount Lawrence Grassi and Ha Ling Peak are dramatically framed in west-facing windows in this 21-year-old house, from multiple sets in the lower-level recreation room to two-storey panes in an open living and dining area with vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a walkout to a deck.

For privacy, there are single bedrooms on the main and lower levels, plus three sleeping quarters on the second level. One is located off an open loft space and another above the double garage with a walk-in closet and one of the house’s four bathrooms.

The Agent’s Take: “This [home] would be a bit larger for this particular area, and the way the lot was situated and the design of the house accentuated the view,” Mr. Hawker says. “It was an easy walk to the river and services of downtown.”

