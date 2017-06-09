23 Glamis Dr. SW, No. 93, Calgary

ASKING PRICE

$329,900

SELLING PRICE

$322,000

TAXES

$2,188 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

20

LISTING AGENT

Thomas Calvert, Re/Max Landan Real Estate; CO-OP AGENT Joel Gwillim, CIR Realty

The Action: Agent Joel Gwillim was tasked with finding the clients a sizable property in the low $300,000s, so he selected about a dozen options outside Calgary’s core early this year.

Ultimately, they filled out the necessary paperwork for this two-storey townhouse at Castle Glen near the Westhills Shopping Centre.

“It was a really good price point for the size and area, and [the seller] had some ideas for coming in under budget to do some renovations,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“There were rumblings of a second showing from another potential party interested in it, so we didn’t negotiate it too much in fear of losing it.”

What They Got: This three-bedroom residence is one of 74 similar units originally built in the 1980s. The home is comprised of 1,447 square feet spread across multiple levels, including the basement, plus an attached garage and private backyard.

The living room features a gas fireplace in the corner and sliding doors to a deck and backyard, as well as stairs up to an open dining area and eat-in kitchen.

The top floors accommodate the bedrooms, including a master suite with one of three bathrooms.

Monthly fees of $371 cover landscaping and snow removal.

The Agent’s Take:

“The design compared to the other townhouses we liked is … it’s kind of like a split bi-level [layout] with a fireplace on the main level, which goes up 18-feet or so to the second level dining area and kitchen,” Mr. Gwillim said.

“[Plus] it’s one of the more quiet ones, it wasn’t close to any of the roads, and it has a west-facing backyard which is nice for evening sun.”

