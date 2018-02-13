Custom Canmore home draws $3.8-million bid

226 Benchlands Terrace No. 6, Canmore, Alta.

Asking price: $3,995,000

Selling price: $3,825,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $15,897 (2017)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agent: Kyle Pressman, Re/Max Alpine Realty

The Action: Agent Kyle Pressman knew of a buyer seeking an upscale mountain home in Canmore, Atla., so he gave them a preview tour of this custom residence with a four-car garage on a 0.32-acre lot siding onto treed reserve lands. The move resulted in an unusually quick bid that was finalized by Dec. 1.

"Up until yesterday, it was the second highest residential sale in the Bow Valley," Mr. Pressman said. A $4-million sale took place mid-December at the west end of town.

"The rest of Benchlands Terrace is quite normal [with property values] around $1.5-million to $2.1-million."

What They Got: Designed two years ago to showcase the Three Sisters, Rundle and Cascade mountaintops, this 3,323-square-foot residence bears a J-shaped layout with vaulted ceilings up to 22-feet high and window on both sides of the main cooking, dining and entertaining areas. The latter also features a stone fireplace and two decks.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A balcony is located off a second floor loft, while the backyard is accessible from several areas of the 2,336-square-foot basement, including the gym and a recreation room with a wet bar.

The main-floor master is the largest and most luxurious of all five bedrooms with a fireplace in the sitting area, his-and-her walk-in closets and one of five bathrooms.

Condo fees are not yet determined.

The Agent's Take: "The lot is quite large with over 14,000 square feet, so you can call that a double lot," Mr. Pressman said.

"Because the lot was quite big, in order to pick up views all the way to Banff and the famous Three Sisters to the south, [the builder] had to make a very big main floor."