Lethbridge lottery home waits two months for a buyer

LISTING 240 Riverpark Blvd., W., Toronto
ASKING PRICE $599,900
SELLING PRICE $565,000
TAXES $5,796 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET 68
LISTING AGENT Courtney Atkinson, Atkinson & Associates Realty
The Action: This former lottery home on a 50-by-117-foot corner lot was priced under $600,000 but it took over two months to find a buyer with a bigger than average budget to sign a deal mid-May.
"Our average house price in Lethbridge is under $300,000 and this property is almost double that," said agent Courtney Atkinson. "Sixty-eight days on market is faster than average for a property like that. We've seen properties like that last well over a year."
What They Got: This 1,652-square-foot bungalow with an attached double garage was a prize in the STARS Air Ambulance lottery in 2008.
The interior appointments were upscale with custom woodwork throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen and fireplaces in the primary entertaining areas on both levels.
There is a main floor den and extra bedroom and a lower-level recreation area with a wet bar, two guest rooms and one of three bathrooms.
The Agent's Take: The home's floating, solid cherry staircase was a showstopper, Mr. Atkinson said. "The custom staircase in this house was worth around $60,000."
"It's an atypical property designed for entertaining and designed for a couple that either doesn't have kids or their kids have left home."
