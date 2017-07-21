100 Prospect Heights, No. 9, Canmore, Alberta

ASKING PRICE

$1.3-million

SELLING PRICE

$1.305-million

TAXES

$5,329 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET

Seven

LISTING AGENTS

Christian Dubois, Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The Action: Abutting West Canmore Park and the Bow River is a small complex where townhouses sell quickly as vacancies rarely come up. Units facing the water are the most coveted, so several buyers quickly circled this one this spring.

“[To get] multiple offers and asking [price] is surprisingly typical now,” agent Christopher Vincent said. “This is the first time a riverside unit has been listed since 2014, so there’s pent-up demand.”

What They Got: This 20-year-old townhouse offers 2,974 square feet of living space spread across three floors, including a 1,160-square-foot basement with a family room that exits to the 34-by-63-foot grounds.

Each level accommodates one bathroom and bedroom, though an extra fourth bedroom is located on the main floor.

The top floor is largely open with vaulted ceilings above an entertaining area appointed with Palladian windows and a full-height gas fireplace, as well as cooking quarters behind an island and a dining area by a door to a rear deck.

Monthly bare land condo fees are $493.

The Agent’s Take: “This property is really unique in that it’s walking distance to town, but is also very private,” Mr. Vincent said. “[Plus], there are only maybe eight units that look out onto the creek and river, so it’s very desirable in the complex.”

The size of this home is another reason for a premium price. “Typically, semi-detached [homes] or townhomes are in the 2,000-square-foot range, so [here] you’re almost getting an extra 1,000 square feet, as well as a double-car garage and typically they’re single-car garages,” Mr. Vincent said.

