Open house seals the deal for semi-detached in Calgary’s Parkhill

3630 4TH ST. SW, CALGARY

ASKING PRICE: $1,195,000

SELLING PRICE: $1,050,000

Story continues below advertisement

TAXES: $8,256 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: 24

LISTING AGENT: Christina Hagerty, Re/Max Realty Professionals

The Action: In the Parkhill community along the east banks of the Elbow River, there were a small number of vacancies last fall that took a few months to fill. Agent – and local resident – Christina Hagerty had her faith in open houses confirmed, as the one hosted for this semi-detached house drew in the person who would become its next owner.

"Parkhill is a small, intimate neighbourhood that not a lot of people know," Ms. Hagerty said.

"There's usually not more than a handful of homes available at any given time and sometimes there are no homes available – in a stronger market."

What They Got: Constructed at the end of a cul-de-sac in 1997 is this 2,272-square-foot house with direct entry into the double garage.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Inside are three bedrooms, four bathrooms, two sets of dining areas and a pair of entertaining spaces with access to outdoor space and fireplaces, including one with a three-sided design.

For more casual gatherings, there is a loft on the third floor accessed via a spiral staircase and a recreation room in the 666-square-foot basement.

The Agent's Take: "This house is situated across from the Alberta Pioneers club," Ms. Hagerty said.

"What you're overlooking is Princess Obolensky Park and Stanley Park, so it's in a choice location. Nobody will ever be in front or beside you."

Buyers also valued the home's appearance amidst newer, contemporary dwellings nearby. "The finishings – with the tile roof and old manor exterior complementing the neighbourhood – is not as typical," Ms. Hagerty said.

"[Plus], it has a double underground garage, which was a pioneer for its time, and to also have a heated driveway."