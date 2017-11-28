Rare live/work loft sells in Calgary’s East Village

535 8 AVE. SE, No. 105, CALGARY
ASKING PRICE $335,000
SELLING PRICE $327,000
TAXES $1,610 (2016)
DAYS ON THE MARKET 14
LISTING AND CO-OP AGENT Christina Hagerty, Re/Max Realty Profssionals
The Action: Few agents specialize in selling lofts in Calgary, so Christina Hagerty's website is often scanned for vacancies by aspiring owners. Her online portal is where buyers initially found information on this one-bedroom unit at Orange Lofts, which was listed shortly before Canada Day.
"Main-floor units are very rare, maybe one comes up every few years," Ms. Hagerty said. "And on the main floor of the Orange Lofts, what's unique is you're allowed commercial space. In fact, next door is a coffee shop."
What They Got: At the base of a 15-year-old building, there are about 10 work/live units with street-level entrance, such as this 665-square-foot unit with a two-storey plan.
The interior was dressed with polished concrete floors and 16-foot concrete ceilings in the living room, as well as a metal staircase to an open-air bedroom upstairs. Clean up is easy with granite and stainless steel appointments in the updated kitchen, a four-piece bathroom and laundry closet. Monthly fees of $326 includes heating, a party room and rooftop patio.
The Agent's Take: "[The builder] went avant-garde … when it was brand new, with the industrial look with concrete floors, concrete ceilings and lofted bedroom area," Ms. Hagerty said. "Investors like it for the ability to rent it out as a short-term rental, like Airbnb, and the walkability to everything, like East Village and Inglewood."
