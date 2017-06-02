38 Tuscany Springs Rise NW, Calgary

ASKING PRICE $399,900

SELLING PRICE $402,500

TAXES $2,401 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENTS Bryon Howard, Shirley Wright and Shawn Rasmussen, Re/Max House of Real Estate

The Action: The owner of this two-storey house interviewed three agents late last year, two of whom recommended doing major repairs before putting it on the spring market. But the owner chose a third team that encouraged only minor repairs and decluttering so as to be ready for market in January, when few other homes would be available. The strategy worked, rewarding the seller with multiple offers.

“Most stuff in the neighbourhood was selling around $365,000 or $370,00, however, this was close to the LRT, maybe 500 metres” says agent Byron Howard.

“[Plus] there was one other listing at $450,000 … so that was good for [the seller] because anyone looking at a similar property in that location would look at the one at $450,000 and look at his and think it’s a deal.”

What They Got: This 1,289-square-foot house with an unfinished basement was built in 2002 on a 24-by-107-foot lot. There is a fenced backyard and two-car parking.

The interior is modern and open concept with a three-sided fireplace between the living and dining area and an island creating some separation from the cooking quarters. There are sliding doors to a deck.

The largest of three bedrooms upstairs offers a walk-in closet and private access to one of three bathrooms.

Annual homeowners’ association fees are $255.

The Agent’s Take: “It’s a desirable location in Calgary northwest and access to the mountains is nice,” Mr. Howard notes. “Because the deck was so big, it didn’t have a garage, but it did have a mountain view overlooking Canada Olympic Park and people appreciated that.”





