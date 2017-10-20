Valley vistas elevate price of Medicine Hat bungalow

LISTING 625 McCutcheon Dr. NW, Medicine Hat

ASKING PRICE $369,900

SELLING PRICE $370,000

TAXES $2,333 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 14

LISTING AGENT Justin Taupert, Atkinson & Associates Realty

The Action: Medicine Hat house hunters had plenty of properties to browse in late June, but few were as well situated as this detached bungalow overlooking the Saskatchewan River.

"The first person that went through it bought it," said agent Justin Taupert. "The buyer's fear was maybe there would have been [competition] and she wanted it, so she just made it an even $370,000."

What They Got: The house sits on an 87-by-109-foot lot across the street from open green space. Like many bungalows in the area, this 1,178-square-foot house is fairly original to its construction in 1968. It contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an L-shaped dining and living area with vaulted ceilings. Down one level is a recreation area and guest room.

In recent years, worn out components were replaced, such as the wiring and windows, and new hardwood floors and kitchen were installed.

For storage, there is an attached garage and a shed.

The Agent's Take: "It was an awesome home with some updates done to it, but more importantly, a fantastic lot that overlooks the river valley with awesome views of the city," Mr. Taupert said.

"That street is one of the best streets in the city just because of the view, so the properties there are quite desirable."