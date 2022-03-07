Skip to main content

Women in construction trades. UBC Local 27 Carpenters Jourdan Heung (left) and Rokhaya Gueye.Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen

Women in construction trades. BACU Local 2 Bricklayer Apprentice Julia Rose.Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen

Women in construction trades. SMWIA Local 30 Sheet Metal Worker Apprentice Tammy Chetkowski at the Giffin Fabrication Shop.Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen

Women in construction trades. IW Local 721 Ironworker Apprentice Emma MacDougall with an oxyacetylene cutting torch.Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen

Women in construction trades. IW Local 721 Ironworker Apprentice Emma MacDougall walking along a beam in Etobicoke with her father Jamie MacDougall in the background.Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen

Women in construction trades. IW Local 721 Ironworker Apprentice Emma MacDougall walking along a beam in Etobicoke.Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen

Women in construction trades. IBEW Local 353 Electrician Journeywoman Jessie Sousa and her co-worker Thomas.Ontario Building and Construction Tradeswomen

