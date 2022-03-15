Skip to main content

Some Toronto properties are so singular that even in a high-octane market, finding a buyer takes some creativity

Unit 4601, 33 Charles St. E., Toronto. Listed for sale at $2,895,000.The Weir Team

1 of 7

Mr. Hanton says Charles Street east of Yonge was less dense when Casa broke ground.The Weir Team

2 of 7

To attract potential buyers of the penthouse, Mr. Hanton says, he stressed the solitude of the terrace 46 floors above ground level.The Weir Team

3 of 7

Unit 2003, 71 Simcoe St., Toronto. The two-bedroom-plus-den unit has lots of fine craftsmanship in the walnut floors, mahogany trim and hand-painted Venetian plaster finishes.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

4 of 7

The owner of the 71 Simcoe St. unit would prefer not to paint over the expensive materials, so Ms. Chan had the 1,725-square-foot unit “virtually renovated” using digital image manipulation.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

5 of 7

The original finishes in the unit at 71 Simcoe St.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

6 of 7

The unit after being "painted" white with a virtual staging.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

7 of 7