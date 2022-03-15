Some Toronto properties are so singular that even in a high-octane market, finding a buyer takes some creativity
Unit 4601, 33 Charles St. E., Toronto. Listed for sale at $2,895,000.The Weir Team
Mr. Hanton says Charles Street east of Yonge was less dense when Casa broke ground.The Weir Team
To attract potential buyers of the penthouse, Mr. Hanton says, he stressed the solitude of the terrace 46 floors above ground level.The Weir Team
Unit 2003, 71 Simcoe St., Toronto. The two-bedroom-plus-den unit has lots of fine craftsmanship in the walnut floors, mahogany trim and hand-painted Venetian plaster finishes.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The owner of the 71 Simcoe St. unit would prefer not to paint over the expensive materials, so Ms. Chan had the 1,725-square-foot unit “virtually renovated” using digital image manipulation.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The original finishes in the unit at 71 Simcoe St.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
The unit after being "painted" white with a virtual staging.Sotheby’s International Realty Canada