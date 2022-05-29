Alberni Street is becoming the show pony for elaborate architecture and equally decadent lifestyles.
Rendering of 1400 Alberni, set to be the tallest Passive House development in the world. By Landa Global Properties.Landa Global Properties
Rendering of Westbank's Alberni tower by Kengo Kuma at 1550 Alberni Street. Construction is expected to complete this year.KKAA
Rendering of 1818, a 54-unit tower overlooking Stanley Park, by Landa Global Properties. 1818 just launched its presales, priced at around $2,400 per square foot.Landa Global Properties
Rendering of 1650 Alberni, by developer Landa Global Properties.Landa Global Properties