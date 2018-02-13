Light-filled house in Ottawa’s Rockcliffe Park attracts foreign buyer

290 Acacia Ave., Ottawa

Listing price: $2.3-million

Selling price: $2.2-million

Previous selling price: $832,500 (2010)

Days on market: 114

Taxes: $16,208 (2017)

Listing agent: Marilyn Wilson, Marilyn Wilson Dream Properties Inc.

The Action: After nearly half a year on the market, agent Marilyn Wilson was able to bring several international buyers to this four-bedroom, five-bathroom architect's home in the Old Village of Rockcliffe Park.

One of the off-shore buyers struck a deal for the home this October, with the final sale price $100,000 off list.

What They Got: The house is a recent build and features numerous luxuries. "This property is only five years old, with great design elements," Ms. Wilson said.

There's a butler's pantry in the kitchen, a media room and, outside, a covered seating area around the outdoor fireplace.

The fourth bedroom is located on the lower level with direct access to the backyard, sculpted by John Szczepaniak, a noted landscape architect in Ottawa. The lush plantings give the owners a "treehouse-like" setting, Ms. Wilson said.

The Agent's Take: "Ottawa is drawing increased interest from international buyers for the outstanding lifestyle it affords. These buyers are attracted to the Ottawa market as an alternative to other Canadian cities." Ms. Wilson said. "Most are end users; a few are investors."

"[The house] has a fabulous flow and is filled with light … along with superb mature treed vistas, and this, combined with the wonderful Old Village location, were the appeal."