Luxury Montreal condo checks all of the boxes

3940 CHEMIN DE LA CÔTE-DES-NEIGES, UNIT D52, MONTREAL

LISTING PRICE: $2.35-million

SELLING PRICE: $2.32-million

Story continues below advertisement

DAYS ON THE MARKET: 63

CONDO FEES: $2,638/month

LISTING AGENT: Carl Rémillard-Fontaine, Profusion Immobilier Inc.

The Action: The place got five or six visits, resulting in two offers. A couple from Westmount, in retirement and house-downsizing mode, bought it. The transaction required the approval of the Quebec Ministry of Culture because of the heritage designation but that's a mere formality, real estate agent Carl Rémillard-Fontaine said.

What They Got: The location of this luxurious, spacious condo is hard to beat: right on the southwest slope of Mount Royal, minutes from downtown Montreal.

There's a stunning wraparound view of the city and beyond from the terrace. The 2,700-square-foot condo is on the fifth floor of The Gleneagles, a 1929-1930 dark-brown-brick structure built in Scottish Baronial style. It's located on Îlot Trafalgar-Gleneagles, which was recognized as a historic site by the Quebec government's heritage authority in 2002.

The Agent's Take: For the buyer, "Every box on the list was checked," Mr. Rémillard-Fontaine said: location, terrace with outstanding view, three roomy bedrooms, marble-finished kitchen and bathrooms, price point. Montreal's luxury condo market continues to be buoyant and units of this type – which stands out from so many contemporary cookie-cutter apartments on offer downtown -- are not easy to come by, he said. "Inventory is scarce," he said.

Story continues below advertisement